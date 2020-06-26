A six-year-old boy has been killed in the crossfire between suspected rebels and Indian paramilitary forces in India-administered Kashmir.

He among five people killed in various gunfights in the disputed Himalayan region where Indian troops are clamping down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The child was in a car that drove into a gun battle between suspected rebels and paramilitaries near the town of Bijbehara, a police officer .

"The boy and a soldier were injured during the exchange of fire and both later died in hospital," said the officer, who asked not to be named.

Three rebels were killed in a separate firefight at Chewa, near the region's main city Srinagar, in a battle that lasted 20 hours, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Armed clashes are frequent in Indian Kashmir but have increased in recent weeks.

New Delhi has bolstered counter-insurgency efforts in the disputed territory, with at least 33 rebels killed this month.