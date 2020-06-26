Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has warned of an "atmosphere of civil war" during the recent unrest in his country and what he described as attempts to stir up sectarian tensions as a financial crisis sweeps the country.

"Civil peace is a red line, and ... it is everyone's responsibility," Aoun said at the presidential palace in Baabda on Thursday.

Aoun, a Maronite Christian, was speaking at a meeting that he said was called to protect civil peace but which was boycotted by opponents including Sunni Muslim leader Saad al Hariri and other ex-prime ministers who said it a waste of time.

Aoun's comments referred partly to confrontations in Beirut earlier this month that opened old sectarian faultlines between Shia Muslims and Christians and between Shia and Sunnis.

"We touched the atmosphere of civil war in a worrying way. Movements replete with sectarian tensions were launched in a suspicious manner," Aoun said.

Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system requires the president to be a Maronite, the prime minister to be a Sunni, and the parliament speaker to be a Shia.

Former PMs boycott meet

Former prime ministers Hariri, Najib Mikati, and Tammam Salam said the real threat to stability may come from the deteriorating economic and financial situation, and "this cannot be solved by large meetings that do not have a clear agenda".

The crisis is seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-90 civil war.