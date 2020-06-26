WORLD
US reviews global troop deployment in light of China-India border tensions
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement comes amid a steady downward spiral in China-US ties and a tense China-India border stand-off in disputed Kashmir.
The US is planning readiness to counter the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Brussels Forum 2020. / Reuters
June 26, 2020

US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to make sure the country is ready to repel any threats directed by China to Asian countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo made those remarks in response to a question during the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 of the German Marshall Fund, Indian news agency PTI reported.

"We're going to make sure we're postured appropriately to counter the PLA (People's Liberation Army). We think that the challenge of our times, and we're going to make sure we have resources in place to do that," Pompeo said on Thursday. 

"In certain places, there will be fewer American resources. There'll be other places, I just talked about the threat from the Chinese Communist Party ... to India, threats to Vietnam, threats to Malaysia, Indonesia, South China Sea challenges, the Philippines," he said.

Reshuffled from Germany to Poland 

"We want to do this in full consultation with all of our partners all around the world, and certainly our friends in Europe," Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump has already decided to cut the number of US troops in Germany to 25,000, saying their presence is the backbone of NATO's deterrent against Russian aggression.

He also faulted Germany for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target and accusing it of taking unfair advantage of trade.

Frosty ties

The relations between the US and China two have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the US hard. 

Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Among multiple points of friction, the countries are also at odds over China's moves to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, which has prompted Trump to initiate a process to eliminate special US treatment for the territory.

Sino-India clashes 

US is also concerned about the tense stand-off between China and India, a US ally, on the disputed Himalayan border that saw the death of over 20 Indian soldiers recently. 

Earlier this month, soldiers of both sides brawled with clubs, rocks, and their fists at 4,270 metres above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. 

The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

