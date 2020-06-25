US Senators will meet next week to discuss whether there can be a digital version of the dollar using blockchain technology, a system that would, in theory, operate alongside its paper equivalent.

With many stores around the US still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, online sales of goods and services have spiked. A vaccine remains elusive for now, and it is possible, therefore, that the use of cashless transactions will continue to be vital.

A digital currency is much more than simply a vehicle for online purchases, however. Recent US interest in the technology is also driven by Chinese ambitions to make its currency a global means of exchange which would rival the dollar.

What is digital currency?

Unlike physical, old-fashioned cash, a digital currency, as its name suggests, is only available in electronic form, eliminating any option to physically withdraw money - it will only ever operate online.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are digital currencies that can be used anonymously, whereas state-backed digital currencies, on the other hand, can be monitored and subjected to centralised oversight like standard fiat currencies.

The digital dollar currency would operate alongside the paper dollar and it would be issued by the US Federal reserve which also issues the paper money.

A digital dollar would not be a decentralised blockchain-based token, but rather a centralised unit at the Federal Reserve and therefore different from Bitcoin.

Why is the US interested?

The debate over whether to introduce a digital dollar has become more urgent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US lawmakers have been looking for new ways to distribute much-needed stimulus funds directly to citizens. Thus far, cheques have been sent by post, or bank transfers have been used. Both methods can take several days.

In great contrast, a digital dollar disbursement could be transferred to millions of people at the same time to an account of their choice.