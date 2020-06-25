The EU's top competition authority has conditionally approved the massive bailout of Lufthansa by the German government, saving one of the world's biggest airlines from bankruptcy.

The overall rescue comes to nine billion euros ($10 billion) with Lufthansa also receiving three billion euros in public loan guarantees.

"This substantial amount of aid will help Lufthansa weather the current coronavirus crisis, which has hit the airline sector particularly hard," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday.

Tough conditions

The European Commission said Lufthansa would have to make room for rivals at the Frankfurt and Munich airports to ensure fair competition.

It also put limits on any acquisitions of Lufthansa rivals and banned dividends until the state aid is repaid.

Nevertheless, rival carrier Ryanair immediately announced it would challenge Lufthansa's state aid in an EU court.

"Lufthansa is addicted to state aid," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had complained last month.

Top shareholder's endorsement

Germany's plan for Lufthansa is part of an overall rescue that became a reality on Wednesday after a billionaire shareholder reversed course and backed the plan.

Heinz Hermann Thiele, who owns 15.5 percent of Lufthansa's stock, had repeatedly voiced scepticism about the deal, to the dismay of Lufthansa management, employees and unions.