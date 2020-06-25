The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.

The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9 percent this year, significantly worse than the 3 percent drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. The IMF said that the global economic damage from the recession will be worse than from any other downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

US GDP to further plummet

For the United States, it predicts that the nation’s gross domestic product –– the value of all goods and services produced in the United States –– will plummet 8 percent this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9 percent drop. That would be the worst such annual decline since the US economy demobilised in the aftermath of World War II.

The IMF issued its bleaker forecasts on Wednesday in an update to the World Economic Outlook it released in April. The update is generally in line with other recent major forecasts. Earlier this month, for example, the World Bank projected that the global economy would shrink 5.2 percent this year.

'Worst recession since the Great Depression'

“This is the worst recession since the Great Depression,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters at a briefing. “No country has been spared.”

The IMF noted that the pandemic was disproportionately hurting low-income households, “imperilling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since 1990.”

In recent years, the proportion of the world’s population living in extreme poverty –– equivalent to less than $1.90 a day –– had fallen below 10 percent from more than 35 percent in 1990. But the IMF said the Covid-19 crisis threatens to reverse this progress. It forecasts that more than 90 percent of developing and emerging market economies will suffer declines in per-capita income growth this year.

Rebound in 2021 sans second wave

For 2021, the IMF envisions a rebound in growth, so long as the viral pandemic doesn’t erupt in a second major wave. It expects the global economy to expand 5.4 percent next year, 0.4 percentage point less than it did in April.