The United Nations and European and Arab powers have warned Israel that its plans to annex Palestinian land would deal a major blow to peace.

With a majority of world powers urging Israel against annexation, the United States remained steadfast with its support.

One week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to start the annexation process, a UN Security Council session on Wednesday provided a final opportunity for the international community to urge him to change course.

"I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the virtual conference.

'Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war'

The UN coordinator for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said annexation "could irrevocably alter the nature of Israeli-Palestinian relations".

"It risks upending more than a quarter of a century of international efforts in support of a future viable Palestinian state living in peace, security and mutual recognition with the State of Israel," he said.

Seven European nations –– Belgium, Britain, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland and Norway –– in a joint statement warned that annexation would "severely undermine" prospects for resuming the Middle East peace process.

"Under international law, annexation would have consequences for our close relationship with Israel and would not be recognised by us," they warned.

The head of the Arab League warned Israel’s annexation would inflame tensions and endanger peace in the Middle East, and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.”

Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit said annexation "will destroy any prospect for peace in the future" and threaten regional stability.

US defers to Netanyahu

But the administration of President Donald Trump, a close ally of Netanyahu, has declined to criticise annexation and has rejected the consensus of most of the world that Israeli settlements on Palestinian land are illegal.

"Decisions about Israelis extending sovereignty to those places are decisions for the Israelis to make," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

Annexation of West Bank

Trump in January unveiled a Middle East plan that would pave the way for Israel to annex areas around Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley that it captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The US plan envisions leaving about one-third of the West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967, under permanent Israeli control, while granting the Palestinians expanded autonomy in the remainder of the territory. The Palestinian capital would be on the outskirts of hotly contested Jerusalem.