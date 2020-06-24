WORLD
Somali president appoints new military commanders
Appointments come a day after three people were killed in a suicide attack at near Turkish military base in the capital Mogadishu.
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. / AFP
June 24, 2020

The Somali head of state has appointed new military commanders as part of the country's ongoing efforts to "improve security and reform the armed forces."

''The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H. E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo appointed Brigadier Gen. Abdulhamid Mohamed Dirir as the new chief commander for the Somali navy force and Brigade Gen. Abas Ali Amin as the new commander for the infantry troops for Somali National Army,'' the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported on Wednesday.

The change is part of the government's efforts to reform the military, and strengthen the country's entire security apparatus, according to SONNA.

Appointments come a day after three people were killed in a suicide attack at near a Turkish military base in the capital Mogadishu.

No Somali soldiers or Turkish nationals were killed or injured in the attack, which was condemned by Ankara.

”We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly Somali people, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives during the attack and extend our condolences to their families,” Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Somali-based Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

