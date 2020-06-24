US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the Washington is working with countries in Europe and elsewhere on how to reopen for travel safely following coronavirus-linked shutdowns.

"We're working on finding the right way to do that, the right timing to do it, the right tactics to have in place," Pompeo told a news conference on Wednesday after details emerged of EU criteria that could keep out Americans due to high rates of coronavirus infections.

"We certainly don't want to cause problems any place else. I'm very confident in the coming weeks, we'll figure that out, as between, not only the United States and the EU, but the United States and other parts of the world."

The European Union hopes to reopen borders for outsiders beginning in July, but will review nations' Covid-19 situation fortnightly, according to diplomats and a document laying out criteria that could keep Americans and Russians out.

