WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pompeo says US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely
The EU hopes to reopen borders for outsiders beginning in July, but will review nations' Covid-19 situation fortnightly, according to diplomats and a document laying out criteria that could keep Americans and Russians out.
Pompeo says US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference about dealings with China and Iran, and on the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Washington, US, June 24, 2020. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the Washington is working with countries in Europe and elsewhere on how to reopen for travel safely following coronavirus-linked shutdowns.

"We're working on finding the right way to do that, the right timing to do it, the right tactics to have in place," Pompeo told a news conference on Wednesday after details emerged of EU criteria that could keep out Americans due to high rates of coronavirus infections.

"We certainly don't want to cause problems any place else. I'm very confident in the coming weeks, we'll figure that out, as between, not only the United States and the EU, but the United States and other parts of the world."

The European Union hopes to reopen borders for outsiders beginning in July, but will review nations' Covid-19 situation fortnightly, according to diplomats and a document laying out criteria that could keep Americans and Russians out.

READ MORE: Travel slump expected to cause massive job losses at UK airports

Recommended

Draft recommendations from the EU's current presidency, Croatia, suggest allowing non-EU nationals in from countries with stable or decreasing infections, and those with a "comparable or better epidemiological situation" than Europe.

That epidemiological criteria is defined as 16 to 20 new cases of infection reported over 14 days per 100,000 people.

Nations would also be assessed for their records on testing, contact tracing and treatment, reliability of data, and reciprocal travel arrangements for EU residents, according to the document, to be debated in Brussels on Wednesday.

Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the methodology could rule out travelers from the United States and Mexico, most of South America, South Africa, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, among others.

The United States, where President Donald Trump banned European visitors at the start of the crisis, has by far the highest number of deaths and cases.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO