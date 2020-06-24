Any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territories would be a "crime," the top Palestinian diplomat told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, warning of immediate repercussions if that occurs.

While everyone speaks of a situation at the crossroads, said Palestinian representative Riad al Maliki, "Unfortunately the driver is Israel and seems it will not stop at the crossroads to assess the implications of its choices."

"Israel seems determined to ignore that big red stop sign the international community erected to save lives," he said.

READ MORE:Analysis: UN report on business of Jewish settlements exposes US biases

UN chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians.

"If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations," Guterres told the UN Security Council.

"I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans," he said.

Turkey seeks an end to annexation plan

Turkey also reiterated its call for Israel to abandon its plans.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Israel should not "proceed with its illegal annexation plans," in a written statement addressed to a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council.

He said the international community has to maintain support for a two-state solution and "Turkey is ready to contribute to all international efforts towards this end."