Members of the People’s National Assembly (APN) have adopted a bill that establishes May 8, 1945 as a “National Day of Memory”.

The bill passed the lower house of the Algerian Parliament on Tuesday.

The article states that “the victims of the massacres perpetuated by French colonialism on 8 May 1945 are called martyrs.” The other article provides for “the criminalization of acts committed by French colonialism on 8 May 1945 against the Algerian people.”

The members of the APN dubbed it a “courageous and historic” decision.

May 8 is an official day of mourning in Algeria that remembers the massacre of 45,000 Algerians at the hands of French colonialism.

What makes this day even more poignant is the profound contrast with the celebratory anniversary that Europeans also marks on May 8, 1945 – Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

As Europe was celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, France was brutally crushing peaceful anti-occupation protests in Algeria, slaughtering thousands in the regions of Setif, Guelma and Kherrata.

The repression of these demonstrations opened up a phase of unprecedented brutality not seen since the French invasion of Algeria in 1830.

It was part of a deadly terror strategy systematically deployed throughout the region. Mass graves overflowing with anonymous bodies were common. The violence continued until May 22. By the end of it, around 45,000 Algerian men, women and children were killed.

As Nazism fell in Europe and the horrors of the Holocaust were being revealed, Boucif Mekhaled recounts in his book Chronicles of a Massacre, how Algerians were being “burned en masse in ovens” by the French army.