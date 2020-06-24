Videos of a 23-year-old African-American youth killed by police officers in the US state of Colorado have gone viral in recent weeks, including one depicting the incident that led to his death.

Elijah McClain was known for his good manners, gentle nature, and community spirit before his killing in August 2019.

The young man was heading back from a grocery store where he had bought a bottle of iced tea when a neighbourhood resident called the police warning them of a man acting suspiciously.

McClain was known for his optimistic outlook on life and for breaking into dance in the streets while walking.

Police officers from the Denver suburb of Aurora responded to the call, quickly tackling McClain to the ground and putting him in a stress position.

The video showing McClain’s final moments of consciousness depict him trying to convince the officers that he is not a threat and complaining of the pain they were causing him.

In a scene that resembles the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner, McClain is heard pleading “I can’t breathe” before vomiting.

According to his lawyer, officers responded: “I’m calling in a dog to bite you.”

Paramedics then used Ketamine to sedate McClain, not long after he was dead of what authorities at the time said was a heart attack.

No charges have been brought forward against the officers whose attempts to detain him led to McClain's death.