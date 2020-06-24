The past four months of the Covid-19 pandemic have put the rugged individualism at the foundation of American culture to the test.

Americans famously don’t like to be told what to do, so when the viral disease began to spread across the US in March, and government imposed restrictions by closing schools and businesses, a defiant chorus of ridicule predictably erupted. Those who obsessed about the threat were chided for reactionary behavior and accused of surrendering to hysteria.

By the end of the month, however, Americans saw the mayhem unfolding in Italy and Spain. The theoretical “flatten the curve” graphics displayed ad nauseum started to have dates and numbers attached to them, and suddenly the threat of the pandemic became very real, very fast.

Sober accounting replaced the dismissive attitude that prevailed earlier, and even sceptics began to comply with the imposed restrictions.

The measures worked and the pandemic slowed. By mid-April, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) model used by the White House predicted a dramatically reduced US death toll in the range of only 65,000-75,000, about 80-90 percent of which would have occurred by early May.

A few weeks of staying home evidently sufficed, concluded the average person. Consequently, spirits lifted and behavior began to revert to the status quo ante Covid:“Maybe it’s just like a bad flu season after all.”

With this change in behavior came an inevitable reversal of fortune. We are now at the end of June and the US will soon surpass 125,000 deaths. Americans will most likely continue to die at the rate of more than 1,000 per day for weeks to come. IHME now predicts an ultimate death toll that will more than triple what it had foreseen two months ago.

The trend of April that gave so much hope that the scale of the pandemic would not be so deadly for Americans after all has now almost seemed to reverse, as May was nearly as deadly as April. Tens of thousands more will die than otherwise would have.

To avoid this, we’d point to examples of a centralised bureaucracy successfully managing a pandemic response with testing and contact tracing, as Asian and European countries have done.

Of course, that is much easier to accomplish in small countries like Slovenia, Switzerland, Austria, and Denmark - all of which are at the finishing line.

But the Trump Administration has made it clear that it will remain mostly hands off. There will be no federally managed testing initiative, and each of the 50 states has been left to its own devices in determining how to proceed.