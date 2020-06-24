Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britain's airports as the travel industry is hit hard by the prolonged shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A British industry group has called on the UK government to do more to help the aviation industry as it is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA), which represents more than 50 airports, said future passenger numbers at UK airports were expected to be significantly lower, and analysis of its members suggested up to 20,000 jobs were at risk.

The government should scrap its quarantine regime, provide relief from business rates, extend a job retention scheme, directly fund the sector regulator and suspend air passenger taxes to help save jobs, the AOA said in statement on Wednesday.

"These jobs figures clearly show that a key component of the UK’s infrastructure is on its knees, with no relief to the current crisis expected," said AOA chief executive Karen Dee.

"Government needs to recognise the immense crisis facing the country’s airport communities and take action to support UK aviation and protect livelihoods."

