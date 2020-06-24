WORLD
5 MIN READ
China-India clashes show contrasting interests as tensions ease
China is locked in diplomatic combat over a host of disputes, from the US, Hong Kong and Australia to its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
China-India clashes show contrasting interests as tensions ease
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

The skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops over a long-disputed border this month is being treated in New Delhi as the country's worst diplomatic crisis in decades even as it is downplayed by Beijing.

China is already locked in diplomatic combat over a host of disputes, from the US and Australia to Taiwan and Hong Kong, and its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. It is loath to engage on yet another front, especially one that could push New Delhi closer to Washington, some analysts say.

The two sides were working to ease tensions, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Chinese media coverage has been scant.

Beijing's response also points to its interest in de-escalating a crisis over a stretch of border that is less politically important than other territorial priorities, such as claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea and its tightening grip on Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

READ MORE:India, China accuse each other of violating de facto border

The contrast reflects the differences in two systems of government – India is the world's biggest democracy, while China is ruled by the Communist Party and tightly controls its media – as well as the domestic realities of a dispute that has little political upside for the leaders of either country.

Since the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in hand-to-hand fighting in the Galwan Valley, in the worst combat losses on the de facto border with China in more than 50 years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strident nationalist, has faced heated calls for a strong response.

China's interests international 

Chinese President Xi Jinping is under no such public pressure.

"Indians watch everything that China is doing, but most Chinese only have eyes for international issues related to the US or Taiwan," said Zhang Jiadong, director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Both governments would prefer to play down the clash, he said, but information from the remote battlefield leaking into Indian media forces Modi's hand in a way that would not be possible in China.

"The clash happened because troops from both sides have a different understanding of where the line of actual control lies," he said.

Recommended

"This area is a barren hilltop with no economic or geostrategic value. From the Chinese government point of view, it is not worth destabilising bilateral relations over this,” said Zhang.

The border clash did not crack the top 50 searches on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Timeline: the Line of Actual Control between China and India

Pressure differential

In India, opposition leaders, former generals and diplomats have criticised Modi for failing to protect Indian lives and territory. Many have called for boycotts of Chinese goods. The story garners wall-to-wall coverage in domestic media.

The perceived threat from China –– which humiliated India in a brief border war in 1962 –– has overshadowed India's Covid-19 crisis, in which the number of cases has crossed 400,000 with no sign of a peak.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said India stands behind Modi, but he must bear responsibility.

"We stand at historic crossroads. Our government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us," he said.

Such language makes it harder for Modi to compromise without losing face, analysts say.

Modi rode to power in 2014 vowing to turn India into an economic and military power, but China has pulled further ahead on his watch. Its economy is five times the size of India's, with three times the military spending.

Control Risks said in a note that Modi's administration will likely employ economic measures against China to placate public pressure, instead of risking military conflict with a stronger adversary.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO