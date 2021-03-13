Security forces in Myanmar have again used lethal force to disperse anti-coup protests as activists marked the death anniversary of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the military government.

Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar.

There were multiple reports on social media of the deaths, along with photos of dead and wounded people in both locations.

The independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said on Thursday that “credible reports” indicated security forces in the Southeast Asian nation had so far killed at least 70 people, and cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reports on social media also said three people were shot dead Friday night in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, where residents for the past week have been defying an 8 PM curfew to come out on the streets.

Targeted raids

Two deaths by gunfire were reported in Yangon’s Thaketa township, where a protest being held outside a police station was dispersed.

A crowd had gathered there to demand the release of three young men who were seized from their home earlier Friday night.

Photos said to be of the bodies of two dead protesters were posted online.

The other reported fatality Friday night was of a 19-year-old man shot in Hlaing township.

The nighttime protests may reflect a more aggressive approach to self-defence that has been advocated by some protesters.

Police had been aggressively patrolling residential neighborhoods at night, firing into the air and setting off stun grenades in an effort at intimidation.

They have also been carrying out targeted raids, taking people from their homes with minimal resistance.

In at least two known cases, the detainees died in custody within hours of being taken away.

