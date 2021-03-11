On June 11 2019, Taha Bouhafs, a journalist working for an online media outlet, was arrested while filming a demonstration by undocumented workers in Paris.

The court case against Bouhafs has grabbed national headlines given the journalist's high-profile in the country and what some see as a test case against government critics.

Taha was able to film the moment of his arrest by an undercover officer, and in a video that was played in court, a heated conversation between the two followed.

"Do you take yourself for a cowboy?!...Do you think you are above the law ?!" Bouhafs can be heard saying in the video.

When Bouhafs warned the police officer that he was there to do his job, filming a picket line and not a police officer, which the French government recently attempted to criminalise but backed down after an uproar, the undercover officers did not back down.

"He refused to identify himself; he had no registration number. This is not the behaviour of a police officer," said the journalist during court proceedings. At the time, Bouhafs was injured by the police officer who attempted to manhandle the journalist.

The police officer's defence was that given his young age, at no time "did I think that Taha Bouhafs was a journalist."

"These prosecutions, whose credibility is strongly questioned thanks to the videos that were produced at the time of Mr Bouhafs' arrest, are emblematic of the context of obstacles to the work of journalists and, more generally, to the freedom to inform," said Amnesty International ahead of the court case.

A proposed law that threatens to make the dissemination of videos of the police a new offence, Amnesty International France warned, would infringe on "fundamental freedoms."

One journalist called the police officer's account of the events "mind-blowing and so contemptuous."