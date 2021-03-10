International non-governmental organisations are increasingly accusing Frontex, the EU’s border agency, of failing to deal with migrant abuse, or being complicit in the crimes against them at the Greek border.

A Human Rights Watch statement on Tuesday said Frontex’s response to the allegations that its border patrols were involved in the pushbacks of asylum seekers, raises questions regarding the agency’s willingness to hold itself accountable.

Mare Liberum, a German NGO, last year accused Frontex of being complicit in "systematic and illegal expulsions" of the Greek coast guard that is systematically pushing migrants back towards Turkey.

A report in October 2020, released after a joint media investigation, also repeated the same sentiment saying that Frontex was actively involved in the pushbacks by the Greek Coast Guard (HCG). The incidents that the investigation looked into were likely to be “illegal” and “violate the prohibition of refoulement and maritime law,” the report said.

Another german NGO, FragDenStaat, says that Frontex tried to prevent these claims from being publicised once again.

The group recently published an internal report detailing the extent of Frontex’s involvement in the pushbacks, filing a complaint to the European Ombudsman that works to promote good governance within the EU.

Frontex response

Frontex has published findings from an internal probe looking into the allegations from March 5. The inquiry concluded that “no third-country nationals were turned back in contravention of the principle of non-refoulement,” in 8 of 13 incidents examined.

However, the investigation neither provides details about these incidents, nor resolves the five other incidents.