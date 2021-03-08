In an "urgent call to action," a coalition of 25 civil society organisations and NGOs spanning 11 countries have called on European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate France over its treatment of Muslims.

The coalition, which includes the Council of France's Black Associations, Collective Against Islamophobia in the Netherlands and CAGE, the UK based human rights organisation, has called on the EU President to take "immediate action against France for its state-sponsored Islamophobia, and for imposing the discriminatory and human rights-violating Imam's Charter."

France has long had an uneasy approach towards Islam and its Muslim population. The country banned the hijab in high schools in 2004.

The then-President Jacques Chirac called the hijab an "aggressive" symbol that would no longer be "tolerated."

Since then, every consecutive French president has chosen a confrontational approach towards the country's 5.4 million Muslims.

President Emmanuel Macron's attitude towards Muslims has gone into overdrive as his popularity has waned with the far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the polls ahead of next year's presidential elections.

Now the global coalition of civil society organisations is seeking to grab the attention of the EU’s highest figurehead, arguing that the country's Muslim population have "no real or effective remedy within the French legal system to stop the continuation of structural and systemic Islamophobia by the French government."

Macron's recent announcement that he wants to see a "Charter of Imams" enforced, which would be a set of principles that define an 'Islam of France' has been condemned by the country's Muslim population.