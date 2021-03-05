A number of people have begun escaping the turmoil in Myanmar into India, some of them police refusing to take part in the violent crackdown on protests against a military coup there, officials and reports said.

The Hindu newspaper said at least 20 people have crossed over to India since Wednesday, and quoted locals as saying there were at least 50 in the districts of Champhai and Serchhip in northeastern Mizoram state.

Indian police said nine people crossed the 1,600-km border into Mizoram on the same day, three of them police refusing to take part in putting down protests.

"Their identities and reasons for fleeing Myanmar have been forwarded to the State's Home Department," local police chief Kumar Abhishek said.

Myanmar's junta ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a mass uprising that the military has responded to with increasingly lethal force.

The UN said at least 38 people were killed on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Protesters march in Myanmar as junta's UN pick quits

Deportation risk