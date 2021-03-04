China's second most populous province of Shandong will scrap residency rules to ease a move to cities by those living in rural areas, in an effort to boost consumption and unleash a new driver of growth.

The news came just a week after the southern province of Jiangxi became China's first to entirely free up the limits on city dwelling, saying it would let out-of-towners get urban residency permits.

Now eastern Shandong, which has about 100 million people, plans to free up such curbs and scrap other conditions limiting access to permits in cities, media backed by the provincial government said, citing a briefing by provincial authorities.

They did not give a timeline, however.

China's urbanisation rate was more than 60 percent by the end of 2020, official data show.

