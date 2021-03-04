After Joe Biden assumed charge of the American presidency, the US has attempted to make some policy changes in order to reposition itself as a power that no longer follows former President Donald Trump’s exclusionary 'America First' policy.

The US seeks to address the long-standing criticism over its interventionist role in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as fix its image as a prying global policeman.

During his first big speech since taking the new role, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington's interventions abroad have hurt American confidence, as well as its reputation, on the world stage.

“We will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force,” Blinken said in his speech.

“We have tried these tactics in the past. However well-intentioned, they haven’t worked,” he added.

Here's a quick look at what he called the "well-intentioned" interventions.

The US foreign policy since World War II

American presidencies, as far back as World War II, are full of contradictions and complexities, each president reversing the foreign policy goals of their predecessors in an attempt to "lead the world.”

From the beginning of the post-Cold War era, the US emerged as a military and economic powerhouse with a greater role to play in "bringing peace to the world."

The phrases like "the end of history" and "the end of international competition" became talk of the town.

But the reality turned out to be harsh: instead of bringing peace to the world, the US played a menacing, if not a sinister, role to maintain its world dominance.

Free trade, promotion of democracy and preventative diplomacy became a euphemism for full-scale military aggression and for the support of undemocratic forces, non-state actors and even dangerous terror groups, which threatens some of its allies until today.

Supporting terror groups

Throughout the 20th Century, the United States supported terror groups from Asia to Latin America, while carrying out and supporting military coups and assassinations in various countries in order to protect its interests in those regions.

The United States has been directly or indirectly supporting armed groups from Latin America to Asia throughout history, especially since the second half of the 20th century.

Using its agencies and assets, the United States has also conducted military coups and assassinations in many countries which it sees as a threat to US interests.

With the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at the wheels, the US has carried out numerous operations, both openly and covertly, across the world with the goal of its national interests at the cost of those of other nations.

These operations were often carried out with the pretext that the US was fighting against what it saw as a Communist threat, but what resulted was the bloodshed that devastated the political structure of those countries.

American involvement in other countries included giving military and financial aid to paramilitary groups, which then killed on behalf of the sponsoring state.

The main focus of the US, by supporting terrorism, is to destabilise local governments that have not succumbed to American pressure.

Generally, these terrorist groups were targeting left-leaning governments in a bid to undermine the Soviet expansion.

However, not only was it enough simply having ties with the Soviet Union but having different international policies was another reason for the US-led destabilisation in a targeted country.

Iranian coup 1953

The US accepted its executive role in the 1953 Iranian coup against democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq in 2013, marking the sixtieth anniversary of the coup.

The National Security Archive at George Washington University published a series of some declassified CIA documents, how the US intelligence planned the coup with the British help.

"The military coup that overthrew Mosaddeq and his National Front cabinet was carried out under CIA direction as an act of the US foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government" appeared in a copy of an internal history of the CIA, the Battle for Iran.

Overthrowing Mosaddeq led to the consolidation of power for the Shah regime until the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Especially after the Mosaddeq nationalisation of the British Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, lately known as BP, the UK regarded the Iranian leader as a threat to its economic and strategic interests. British administration easily persuaded the White House to act together.

Piazza Fontana Bombing in 1969

On December 12, 1969, a terrorist attack occurred in Piazza Fontana in Milan. It led to the deaths of 17 people and 88 were wounded. A bomb exploded at the headquarters of the National Agrarian Bank. After that, three more bombs also exploded in Milan and Rome, and one was found unexploded.

An American navy officer was accused by a Milanese judge on charges of political and military spying over the Piazza Fontana bombing.

In the year 2000, the parliamentary commission said that the US intelligence already had information about right-wing terrorist bombings, including that of the Piazza Fontana bombing in 1969, however, it did not inform Italian officials in order to prevent incidents.

With the aim of blaming those on the left, the operation was carried out by right-wing extremists - three of them were sentenced to life in prison in 2001.

According to the court, the bombers had received support from the US and Italian intelligence agencies who were afraid of Italy’s shift away from the influence of the West.

Judge Guido Salvini said: "The role of the Americans was ambiguous, halfway between knowing and not preventing and actually inducing people to commit atrocities."

How the US used ex-Nazis for its fight against communism

Following WWII, the first chief of West Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, Bundesnachrichtendienst, which is the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) of modern-day Germany, was Reinhard Gehlen, who headed Hitler’s intelligence community and oversaw the Soviet front.

A loyal servant to Hitler to the very end, Gehlen became a turncoat and collaborated with American forces as the war came to an end. In return, he was allowed to keep his Nazi intelligence network intact. The US used him as a tool against the Soviet Union and its communist allies.