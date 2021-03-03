Sri Lanka announced plans to bury Muslim coronavirus victims on a remote islet; the decision has been slammed by locals and the Muslim minority community.

Colombo banned burials of Covid-19 victims in April, despite expert assurances they would not spread the virus, implementing a policy of forced cremations.

Sri Lanka's Muslims, who make up 10 percent of its 21 million people, challenged the policy, pointing out that cremations are forbidden under Islamic law.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka Muslims stage protest denouncing Covid cremations

'It is unacceptable'

The policy was revoked last week after a visit from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who urged Colombo to respect Muslims' religious funeral rites.

And on Tuesday, officials proposed burying Muslim virus victims on the remote islet of Iranaitivu, 13 km off the country's northern coast.

That plan sparked protests from locals as well as from Muslim leaders.

On Wednesday, dozens of Tamil residents, led by Catholic priests, demonstrated in Kilinochchi, the nearest mainland district to Iranaitivu.