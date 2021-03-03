WORLD
3 MIN READ
Outrage as Sri Lanka plans to bury Muslim Covid-19 victims on remote islet
Sri Lanka Muslim Congress says families "want to bury our people in our own burial grounds" after government announced plan to bury Muslim coronavirus victims on a remote islet.
Outrage as Sri Lanka plans to bury Muslim Covid-19 victims on remote islet
In this photo taken on March 2, 2021, local residents stand next to graves dug by the authorities to bury Covid-19 victims at the islet of Iranaitivu off Sri Lanka's northern province. / AFP
March 3, 2021

Sri Lanka announced plans to bury Muslim coronavirus victims on a remote islet; the decision has been slammed by locals and the Muslim minority community.

Colombo banned burials of Covid-19 victims in April, despite expert assurances they would not spread the virus, implementing a policy of forced cremations.

Sri Lanka's Muslims, who make up 10 percent of its 21 million people, challenged the policy, pointing out that cremations are forbidden under Islamic law.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka Muslims stage protest denouncing Covid cremations

'It is unacceptable'

The policy was revoked last week after a visit from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who urged Colombo to respect Muslims' religious funeral rites.

And on Tuesday, officials proposed burying Muslim virus victims on the remote islet of Iranaitivu, 13 km off the country's northern coast.

That plan sparked protests from locals as well as from Muslim leaders. 

On Wednesday, dozens of Tamil residents, led by Catholic priests, demonstrated in Kilinochchi, the nearest mainland district to Iranaitivu.

Recommended

They held banners saying the one-square-kilometre island should not be used as a "graveyard" for the pandemic.

The main Muslim party, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), said families "want to bury our people in our own burial grounds."

"This proposal of a remote island is an insult, it is unacceptable," SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem said.

The islet burials policy has yet to be rolled out.

Ahead of Khan's visit to Colombo, the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in February criticised the cremation policy at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, citing similar religious concerns.

Sri Lanka's majority Buddhists, strong backers of the current government, are typically cremated, as are Hindus.

In December, authorities ordered the cremation of at least 19 Muslim Covid-19 victims after their families refused to claim the bodies from a hospital morgue in protest against the policy.

By Wednesday, Sri Lanka had recorded more than 83,000 coronavirus infections, with 483 related deaths.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka ends forced cremations, allows burials of Muslims

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister