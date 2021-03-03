WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron admits France 'tortured and murdered' Algeria's freedom fighter
Ali Boumendjel, a nationalist and lawyer, was arrested during the battle of Algiers by the French army, "placed incommunicado, tortured, and then killed on 23 March 1957," President Macron tells Boumendjel's grandchildren.
Macron admits France 'tortured and murdered' Algeria's freedom fighter
Malika Boumendjel, widow of Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel gives an interview on May 5, 2001, at her home in Puteaux, on her husband's death during his 43 day detention by the French army on March 23, 1957. / AFP
March 3, 2021

French forces "tortured and murdered" Algerian freedom fighter Ali Boumendjel during his country's war for independence, President Emmanuel Macron has admitted, officially reappraising a death that has been covered up as a suicide.

Macron made the admission on Tuesday "in the name of France" during a meeting with Boumendjel's grandchildren.

The move comes after Macron stoked outrage in January when he refused to issue an official apology for abuses committed during the occupation of Algeria.

Instead, he agreed to form a "truth commission" as recommended by a report commissioned by the government to shed light on France's colonial past.

Atrocities during the 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence continue to strain relations between the countries.

READ MORE: France justifies non-apology for colonial crimes: 'Repentance is vanity’

'Boumendjel did not commit suicide'

Boumendjel, a nationalist and lawyer, was arrested during the battle of Algiers by the French army, "placed incommunicado, tortured, and then killed on 23 March 1957," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"Ali Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed," Macron told Boumendjel's grandchildren, according to the statement.

It is not the first time the real cause of death was acknowledged.

Recommended

In 2000, the former head of French intelligence in Algiers Paul Aussaresses confessed to ordering Boumendjel's death and disguising the murder as a suicide, according to the statement.

It added that Macron had also reiterated his desire to give families the opportunity to find out the truth about this chapter of history.

READ MORE:Macron admits France used a system of torture during Algeria war

'Devastating' lie

Last month, Boumendjel's niece Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour denounced what she called the "devastating" lie the French state had told about her uncle.

French historian Benjamin Stora, who wrote the government-commissioned report, has said there is a "never-ending memory war" between the two countries.

The report has been described by the Algerian government as "not objective" and falling "below expectations."

During his 2017 election campaign, Macron – the first president born after the colonial period – declared that the occupation of Algeria was a "crime against humanity".

He has since said there was "no question of showing repentance" or of "presenting an apology" for abuses committed in the North African country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza