Chinese leaders have been shifting focus from the coronavirus back to long-term goals of making China a technology leader at this year's highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

The National People's Congress, which opens on Friday, has no real power. But the ruling Communist Party uses the gathering of 3,000-plus delegates to showcase economic and social plans.

The party-appointed delegates, who don't represent the public, endorse decisions already made by party leaders.

The NPC usually focuses on domestic issues but those increasingly are overshadowed by geopolitics, including a feud with Washington over technology and security. In October, party leaders declared that making China a self-reliant "technology power" is this year's economic priority.

READ MORE:China announces sanctions in tech war with US

Military budget announcement

Chinese leaders were rattled after Washington cut off access to US processor chips and other inputs needed by telecom equipment giant Huawei and some other companies. That threatens fledgling industries seen by Beijing as a path to prosperity and global influence.

"China is moving from fighting the coronavirus to returning to long-term development objectives," said Citigroup economist Li-Gang Liu.

During the congress, leaders will announce closely watched spending plans for the People’s Liberation Army.

Last year's official budget was $178.6 billion, the second-largest after the United States, but outside experts say total spending is up to 40 percent more than the reported figure.

READ MORE:Huawei says 'survival' at stake after US chip restrictions

Clashes over trade

This year's session comes amid repeated clashes between President Xi Jinping's government and Washington, Europe, Japan, India, Australia and others over trade, technology, Hong Kong, human rights, the coronavirus and territorial claims.

Xi's government also is encouraging Chinese exporters to focus more on domestic markets in response to Washington's tariff hikes on goods from China.

The congress, to be held mostly by video link to keep Chinese leaders, delegates and reporters separated as an anti-virus measure, provides a platform for announcing initiatives aimed at tightening control over Hong Kong.

Last year’s session endorsed a national security law for the semi-autonomous territory in response to pro-democracy and anti-government protests. A senior official has called for changes to its tightly controlled electoral system to make sure Hong Kong is led by what Beijing calls patriots.

Legislators are due to endorse the party's latest five-year development blueprint, which takes effect this year.