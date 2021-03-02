The international community cannot leave the Syria tragedy on Turkey's shoulders.

These were the comments made by Turkey's UN envoy on Tuesday, as the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary.

Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke at a UN General Assembly panel on the human rights situation in Syria and reiterated that Turkey hosts 4 million Syrians who have fled a violent crackdown by the Bashar al Assad regime in March 2011.

He said Turkey, with 5 million Syrians living on its borders, is protecting 9 million Syrians in total.

"The international community cannot turn its back on this tragedy and leave it only on our shoulders," said Sinirlioglu. "Three million people in the northwest rely entirely on lifeline UN cross-border operations conducted from Turkey."

The Turkish envoy also called for the opening of additional crossing points to enable the UN to reach those in need through direct routes.