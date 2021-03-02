WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone
As the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary, Turkey's UN envoy Feridun Sinirlioglu said his country is protecting 9 million Syrians in total.
UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone
Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke at a UN General Assembly panel on the human rights situation in Syria. / AA
March 2, 2021

The international community cannot leave the Syria tragedy on Turkey's shoulders.

These were the comments made by Turkey's UN envoy on Tuesday, as the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary.

Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke at a UN General Assembly panel on the human rights situation in Syria and reiterated that Turkey hosts 4 million Syrians who have fled a violent crackdown by the Bashar al Assad regime in March 2011.

He said Turkey, with 5 million Syrians living on its borders, is protecting 9 million Syrians in total.

"The international community cannot turn its back on this tragedy and leave it only on our shoulders," said Sinirlioglu. "Three million people in the northwest rely entirely on lifeline UN cross-border operations conducted from Turkey."

READ MORE:Survivors of Syria regime chemical attacks ask France to investigate

The Turkish envoy also called for the opening of additional crossing points to enable the UN to reach those in need through direct routes.

Recommended

"This is not a political matter. It is a humanitarian urgency. So, be courageous and extend your helping hand to the Syrian people," he added.

At his opening remarks of the panel, UNGA President Volkan Bozkir said 10 years on, the Syrian conflict and its effects are far from over.

"We may have become familiar with the images of death and destruction, but we must not become immune,” said Bozkir. “This is not a natural disaster. There is a human hand behind this catastrophe."

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza