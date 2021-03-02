Academic and anti-Islamophobia scholar, Farid Hafez, was targeted by Austrian authorities as a sign of a growing crackdown on those that speak out against the government's anti-Muslim policies.

Hafez, an Austrian academic, spoke out against the raid on his family home for the first time since it happened on November 9, 2020.

In a video released on Monday, Hafez, an internationally published academic, recalls guns with infrared dots were aimed at his chest as police sporting balaclavas stormed his house.

A scholar on racism and anti-Muslim bigotry, Hafez has been a strong critic of Austria's increasingly draconian policies towards its Muslim minority.

Born in a village in Upper Austria, Hafez, in a video, recalls the growing spectre and confidence of the far-right in the country, which has focused in particular on Muslims.

"This is the reason I became interested in Islamophobia because I felt like nobody was talking about it," says Hafez in the almost eight-minute video.

The Austrian government has seemingly taken notice and is now on a mission to silence Hafez, who works at the University of Salzburg and is a senior research fellow at Georgetown University in the US.

Hafez has not been charged with any crimes by the Austrian government, leading some to believe that the government is deliberately harassing the academic in a bid to muzzle his research.

One academic called Hafez's treatment by the Austrian state "a gross miscarriage of justice."

Whereas another called it a "chilling...witchhunt against a Muslim academic."

During his ordeal, Hafez was asked what he thought about the term Islamophobia and whether he believes "Muslims [are] discriminated against in Austria" and even if he prays, casting aside any doubt about why he was targeted.

Other questions that were posed to the academic were whether he allows his wife to go to the supermarket and if his children play musical instruments.

The Austrian government has also blocked Hafez's bank accounts, putting his family's livelihood in jeopardy.