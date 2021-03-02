US airstrikes conducted last week against Iranian-backed Shia militias in Deir Ezzor, Syria were described by the US administration as a defensive act in retaliation for mortar attacks by Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq against US forces – and a warning to Iran to ‘be careful’.

The strikes coincide with the Iranian government's rejection of the European Union's offer for direct talks with the US on the nuclear deal. While both Iran and the US seem willing to talk, both sides are eager to increase leverage before the start of negotiations.

In recent months, Iran has demonstrated its superior position in Iraq. US policies in Iraq, the Nouri al-Maliki era, and the US strategy against Daesh has had one consistent result: empowering Iran.

In the Saddam Hussain era, Iraq was Iran's fiercest rival in the Middle East, but today, Iran controls several militias in Iraq and enjoys a tight grip over several Iraqi political parties. There is no significant decision taken in Baghdad where Iran's shadow isn’t omnipresent. The Iraqi army is neither capable nor willing to balance or limit Iran-backed militias in Iraq, and Tehran knows well how to use proxies to manipulate politics abroad.

Iran has used its position to attack US soldiers and facilities sporadically, indicating that the US should restrain from provoking Iran. Moreover, Iran also used its proxies to threaten Turkey and protect the PKK.

The Iranians aspire for total control over Iraq and to push out potential rivals in both the US and Turkey. This strategy is often referred to as Iran's creation of a so-called ‘Shia Crescent’ over the Middle East. From Iraq to Syria and Lebanon, Tehran aims to have a direct influence over the fate of these countries and their people through proxies, both military and political.

As part of this strategy, Iran has built up a connected route and a supply chain, from Tehran all the way to Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. The border crossing between Syria and Lebanon is entirely controlled by Hezbollah and forces loyal to Iran. The international airport in Damascus and its surroundings are controlled by Iran. The route from Damascus to the Iraqi-Syrian border at Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor is controlled by Iran-backed Shia militias. The Iraqi side of the border up until Basra and Baghdad is controlled by Iran-backed militias. In reality, the border between Iraq and Syria and the border between Lebanon and Syria only exist on paper. Militias come and go as they please.

Historically, the Syrian side of the border with Iraq has been inhabited by Sunni Arab tribesmen. These tribesmen were fierce opponents of Iran, but as their territories became the heartland of Daesh, Iran exploited this to control their region. At the moment, several different Shia militias are present in Deir Ezzor.