All 279 schoolgirls kidnapped from their boarding school in the northern state of Zamfara have been released and are on government premises.

"I am happy to announce that the girls are free," Governor of Zamfara state Dr. Bello Matawalle said. "They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health."

READ MORE:Nigeria's mass kidnappings: A timeline

An AFP reporter saw hundreds of girls wearing hijabs, gathered at the government premises.

Authorities initially said 317 girls were abducted in the raid by hundreds of gunmen on the Government Girls Secondary School in remote Jangebe village on Friday.

But Matawalle said the "total number of female students abducted" was 279.

"We thank Allah they are all now with us."

READ MORE:Families wait for news as search continues for kidnapped girls in Nigeria

Government officials had been in talks with the kidnappers – known as bandits, following Nigeria's third school attack in less than three months.

A source said "repentant bandits" had been contacted to reach out to their former comrades as part of efforts to free the students.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.