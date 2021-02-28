Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken against military takeovers, particularly the 1997 "post-modern" coup by the Turkish armed forces.

In a video message on the coup's 24th anniversary on Sunday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was jailed for reading a poem when he was the mayor of Istanbul.

"Despite all kinds of obstacles, I serve my beloved nation with glory and honour,” he said in the video posted on Twitter.

“Coups are crimes against humanity. I experienced the February 28, [1997 military coup] and have awareness of it."

READ MORE:Revisiting Turkey's last successful coup

A dark era in political history

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter said it was "not only a military coup but also a political, cultural and social coup" that aimed at sowing discord among the people.

Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop said it was one of the darkest examples of the coup plotting tradition.

He condemned its perpetrators and collaborators, and greeted the victims and the oppressed with respect.

Omer Celik, spokesman of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, described the "post-modern" coup as a "symbol of one of the darkest eras in political history."

"Threat to democracy continues. In order not to return to the dark days of February 28, we, as a nation, must protect democracy with great force. We must be sensitive in protecting democracy and pursue democratic gains," he tweeted.