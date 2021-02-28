After being driven out of her village in the midst of Kosovo's war two decades ago, Fahrije Hoti returned several months later to find her home destroyed and her husband gone.

The mother of two was suddenly one of 140 new widows in the farming village of Krushe e Madhe, whose soil was the site of a massacre by Serb forces in 1999 that left 500 children without fathers, including Hoti's own.

What happened next is now the subject of an award-winning film, titled Hive, that traces Hoti's struggle to rebuild a life amid the double injury of her personal loss and social prejudices about how widows should behave.

"The movie took me back 20 years," Hoti, now 51, told AFP from the southern village where she still lives.

"The movie was not only about me, it was about all Kosovo Albanian women," she added warmly. "It showed the situation we widows were in after the war."

Written and directed by 38-year-old Kosovar filmmaker Blerta Basholli, Hive took home three prizes after its debut in the prestigious US Sundance film festival in January.

It begins with Hoti's character -- played with masterful restraint by Kosovar actress Yllka Gashi -- struggling to tend to her missing husband's bee hives.

The bees are not producing enough honey to support the family, who keep their paltry income in a small kitchen tin.

And so begins Hoti's efforts to bring other widows together to start making and selling ajvar, a tasty red pepper spread that is a staple of Balkan cuisine.

Driving was taboo

Made through a laborious process of roasting, hand-peeling, grinding and stewing large vats of the red peppers, the ajvar production starts in Hoti's backyard.

As in real life, the film tracks how the project is met with sneers and aggression from local men who are scandalised when Hoti learns to drive a car.

Many of the widows are deathly afraid of the gossip they will invite.

At the time, people thought "widows should only do housework and childcare," Hoti recalled.

"We had lost our husbands, our children, and they called us whores," she remembered quietly.

"That was the most hurtful."

The social pressures could have trapped her and others in a state of perpetual limbo, compounded by the lack of information about their loved one's fates.

Some 1,600 victims of the 1998-99 war, including Hoti's husband, are still listed as missing, a painful ambiguity that complicates emotional closure.

But despite the taboos, Hoti was determined to become a breadwinner for her children.