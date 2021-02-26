The foreign ministers of China and India have urged further steps to stabilise tensions along their disputed border following the pullback of forces from an area where a deadly clash broke out last summer.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on Thursday that the disengagement by frontline troops had “significantly eased the situation” and that now is the time to maintain the momentum of consultations, build trust and “achieve peace and tranquility in the border areas,” his ministry said.

In a statement on Friday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the two sides "should now quickly resolve the remaining issues” along the Line of Actual Control high in the mountainous Ladakh region. He said that with their forces disengaging at friction points, “the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquility."

China said last week that four of its soldiers were killed in the June 2020 clash, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties. The fighting was the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years.

Deadly clash