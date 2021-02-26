Eritrean soldiers killed hundreds of civilians in Ethiopia's ancient town of Axum between November 28 and 29, rights group Amnesty International has said, one of several mass killings reported during a conflict that erupted nearly four months ago in the northern region of Tigray.

"Over an approximately 24-hour period, on 28-29 November 2020, Eritrean troops operating in the Ethiopian city of Axum killed many hundreds of civilians," Amnesty said, citing 41 witnesses.

The rights group said that the mass execution of civilians by Eritrean troops may amount to crimes against humanity.

The Ethiopian government’s emergency task force for the Tigray said on Thursday that investigations into violence in Axum were under way.

'Chilling conclusion'

"The evidence is compelling and points to a chilling conclusion. Ethiopian and Eritrean troops carried out multiple war crimes in their offensive to take control of Axum," said Deprose Muchena of Amnesty International.

"Above and beyond that, Eritrean troops went on a rampage and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood, which appears to constitute crimes against humanity.

"This atrocity ranks among the worst documented so far in this conflict."

Killings took months to confirm

The state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission released a statement timed to coincide with the Amnesty report, saying preliminary investigations indicated that Eritrean soldiers had killed an unknown number of civilians in Axum in retaliation for an earlier attack by soldiers of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's ousted ruling party.

Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed did not respond to requests for comment.

News of the mass killing took months to confirm; communications to Tigray were down for many weeks and media access has been tightly restricted, although that is now loosening slightly.

Both Ethiopia and Eritrea have previously denied that Eritrean troops were in Ethiopian territory.

The TPLF and many residents say Eritrea intervened to support Ethiopian soldiers after the TPLF attacked government bases in the early hours of November 4.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed victory on November 28, the day that TPLF forces withdrew from – and the day Amnesty says Eritreans were killing civilians in – Axum.