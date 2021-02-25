The European Union has prolonged sanctions targeting dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, for a year over allegations of fraud in the country's presidential election last summer and the crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed.

The measures include an asset freeze and bans on travelling in the 27-nation EU for 88 people, including politicians, state security personnel and business people, and asset freezes on seven organisations. EU citizens and companies also are forbidden from providing them with funds.

The sanction also apply to Lukashenko’s son Viktor, who acts as his father's national security advisor, and are set to remain in force until at least Feb 28, 2022.

READ MORE: UN human rights chief raises alarm over ‘systematic crackdown’ in Belarus

Crackdown on protesters