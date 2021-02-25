WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger presidential election results trigger third day of violent protests
Authorities declared ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum winner of the run-off election but his rival, former president Mahamane Ousmane, has alleged fraud and also claimed victory.
Niger presidential election results trigger third day of violent protests
A protester tries to escape from a riot police vehicle after being detained in Niamey, Niger on February 24, 2021. / Reuters
February 25, 2021

Supporters of the losing candidate in Niger's presidential election have burnt tyres, threw rocks and set several buildings on fire in a third day of violent protests in the capital, Niamey.

Niger's electoral commission declared ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum the winner of Sunday's runoff election with 55.75 percent of the vote, but his rival, Mahamane Ousmane, a former president, has alleged fraud and claimed he won with 50.3 percent.

The election is meant to lead to the first transition from one democratically elected leader to another following four coups since independence from France in 1960.

President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms.

READ MORE: Violent attack as Niger votes in presidential runoff

'Grave attack'

The national prosecutor said late on Wednesday that several people had been arrested in the protests. Internet access has also been severely limited since Wednesday.

On Thursday, small groups of Ousmane supporters again took to the streets to lob rocks at police and national guard troops, who responded by firing tear gas.

Recommended

Some protesters set private houses on fire, including that of Radio France Internationale (RFI) correspondent Moussa Kaka, a Reuters witness said.

READ MORE: Protesters clash with police as Niger opposition claims election win

RFI said in a statement that Kaka and his family were safe and condemned what it called "a grave attack on freedom of the press".

Ousmane, who served as president from 1993 until 1996, when he was overthrown by the military, said on Wednesday that he reserved the right to appeal the election result in the courts.

An observer mission from the Economic Community of West African States has said the vote was held "under free, fair, credible and transparent conditions".

However, it was marred by two attacks that killed eight election workers in parts of Niger where Islamist militants regularly target civilians and the military.

READ MORE: Niger votes in presidential runoff to usher in first democratic transition

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza