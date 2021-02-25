German and Belgian authorities have carried out Europe's largest ever drug bust resulting in up to $4.8 billion in cocaine being seized, all heading for the Netherlands.

The record haul, one of the largest in the world, once again highlights how one European country, in particular, has become a central destination for drugs.

The Netherlands is often imagined as an idyllic nation of tulips, canals and windmills, but there is another darker side to the country, which the latest multi-billion dollar drug bust reveals.

Characteristics that make the country an attractive investment proposition have also made the Netherlands a perfect ecosystem for drugs. A strong infrastructure base interlinked with the rest of Europe, access to international air travel, and a logistical shipping hub make the Netherlands ideal for the global drug market.

But perhaps most attractive of all is the country's attitude to drugs.

Professor Pieter Tops and author of the book "Netherlands, Drugslands", has argued that the Netherlands, from the 1960s onwards, developed and enshrined a more relaxed attitude towards drug consumption.

While many drugs are still illegal, the country's drug policy means that drug users are not heavily penalised, and Professors Tops has said that the Netherlands has some of the lowest drug sentencing regimes in Europe, which is obviously attractive to drug traffickers.

The country's police unions have warned that the country has the attributes of a "narco-state," that is to say, a country whose economy has become dependent on the drug trade.

So, just how much drugs make their way to the Netherlands?