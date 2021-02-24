Turkish defence firm ASELSAN increased its turnover by 24 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year by reaching $2.23 billion, the company announced via its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Turkey's largest defence manufacturer also made $630 million net profit, 33 percent higher than the previous year.

Despite the ‘negative effects of the pandemic’, as the company called it, it managed to increase export contracts to touch the $450 million for 2020.

Accordingly, ASELSAN, which significantly increased its collections with export-generated revenues, completed the year with a strong cash position.

The company is the world’s 48th largest defence firm, according to one calculation, with its sales and production network spanning 12 countries on 3 continents.

ASELSAN was established in 1975 to meet the communication needs of the Turkish Armed Forces, and allocates seven percent of its annual budget to research and development.

CEO Haluk Gorgun defined Aselsan as an R&D and engineering company working with approximately 9,000 personnel, adding that 1,479 new personnel were hired during the pandemic.

ASELSAN’s product portfolio is made up of communication and information technologies, radar and electronic warfare, electro-optics, avionics, unmanned systems, land, naval and weapon systems, air defence and missile systems, command and control systems, transportation, security, traffic, automation and medical systems.

Growing Turkish defence industry