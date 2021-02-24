WORLD
4 MIN READ
Backlash as new African WTO chief faces sexism and racism
Reporting on the new head of the WTO and former World Bank official is condemned for downplaying her qualifications and focusing on her Nigerian background.
Backlash as new African WTO chief faces sexism and racism
Incoming World Trade Organization President (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during an interview with Reuters in Potomac, Maryland, US, February 15, 2021. / Reuters
February 24, 2021

Backers of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), have criticised media coverage surrounding her appointment to the world trade body as “sexist and racist.”

Okonjo-Iweala became the first woman and the first African to lead the organisation earlier this month after the US government dropped the Trump administration’s veto.

Yet, Okonjo-Iweala’s educational background (she’s a graduate of Harvard University and earned her PhD at MIT University) and her professional background as a World Bank insider where she spent 25 years rising to the number two position, has taken a back seat amongst some of the coverage around her appointment.

Backers of Okonjo-Iweala at the United Nations have come out condemning “offensive, sexist and racist” statements surrounding her appointment  “in a world where both public and private sector leadership is dominated by ageing Caucasian men.” Adding that often the men’s experience and skill was held up rather than their background.

The comments follow one headline in the Swiss press which read “This Grandmother will become the new boss of WTO.”

The article went on to add that “There are still doubts about the qualifications about the mother of four and grandmother.”

The Swiss daily, Luzerner Zeitung, later amended the headline following an outcry.

While Okonjo-Iweala is indeed a grandmother, commentators, however, took exception to a characterisation that seemed to underplay her substantial career and academic achievements that wouldn’t have otherwise been made towards a man in a similar position.

The amended headline later read “This 66-year-old Nigerian becomes the new head of the World Trade Organization.”

Recommended

One social media user pointed out that “What would you think if you wrote about Biden ‘this grandfather will be US President’? Adding that the newspapers should respect Okonjo-Iweala.

In a statement following the outcry, the Swiss paper said “Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman to head the World Trade Organization. We presented the 66-year-old economist and former World Bank deputy head in a portrait and focused on her role as a grandmother in the title. That was wrong.”

The Swiss newspaper was one of several to downplay Okonjo-Iweala’s qualifications for the job using similar descriptions.

Nshakira Rukundo a Ugandan-born academic and development economist residing in Germany added his voice to the condemnations urging that reporting should focus on her ability to do the job.

Another online user said of the reporting that “This is really a disgrace! That a person at the age of 66 already has grandchildren is really not worth mentioning.”

Okonjo-Iweala takes over at the WTO as national governments struggle to contain the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement accepting her appointment, the economist said in her acceptance speech “A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.”

Okonjo-Iweala also noted that the “WTO was already facing acute challenges before COVID-19,” issues that have only been amplified by the pandemic.

The former Trump administration’s tariff wars against China and Europe had already caused considerable harm to the trading order, challenges that the chief of the WTO will have to contend with.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza