Backers of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), have criticised media coverage surrounding her appointment to the world trade body as “sexist and racist.”

Okonjo-Iweala became the first woman and the first African to lead the organisation earlier this month after the US government dropped the Trump administration’s veto.

Yet, Okonjo-Iweala’s educational background (she’s a graduate of Harvard University and earned her PhD at MIT University) and her professional background as a World Bank insider where she spent 25 years rising to the number two position, has taken a back seat amongst some of the coverage around her appointment.

Backers of Okonjo-Iweala at the United Nations have come out condemning “offensive, sexist and racist” statements surrounding her appointment “in a world where both public and private sector leadership is dominated by ageing Caucasian men.” Adding that often the men’s experience and skill was held up rather than their background.

The comments follow one headline in the Swiss press which read “This Grandmother will become the new boss of WTO.”

The article went on to add that “There are still doubts about the qualifications about the mother of four and grandmother.”

The Swiss daily, Luzerner Zeitung, later amended the headline following an outcry.

While Okonjo-Iweala is indeed a grandmother, commentators, however, took exception to a characterisation that seemed to underplay her substantial career and academic achievements that wouldn’t have otherwise been made towards a man in a similar position.

The amended headline later read “This 66-year-old Nigerian becomes the new head of the World Trade Organization.”