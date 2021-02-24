Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that all countries should back Turkey's justified fight against terrorism.

"We call on everyone who has principles and honour to back Turkey's legitimate fight and approach" on terrorism, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

But countries who qualify this fight with words such as "but" or "however" are making "a critical mistake", he added.

Turkey's counter-terror operations within and across its borders are the country’s legitimate right as well as "humanitarian missions,” Erdogan explained.

Turkey, like every state in the world, has the right to bring the fight against terrorism to its source, he said.

US' conditional condemnation

On solidarity beyond borders, Erdogan said: "From the Balkans to Turkistan, from the Caucasus to Africa, we will continue to stand by each of our brothers in all our geography of the heart in all their days, both good and bad.”

He also stressed that for years Turkey has made clear to its Western friends about the fight against terrorism, saying: "If you don't put out the fire of terror where you see it, one day it will surely spread to you."

"Despite this, the same mistakes are still repeated. Here we are all watching the fate of those who do not listen to us," he said.

"We don’t even want to think about the future of these countries, whose streets are covered with fire and blood, whose parliaments are occupied, and who are shaken by racism and Islamophobia," Erdogan said.

"Countries which prefer to cooperate with bloody-minded terrorists rather than Turkey, one of the oldest states in the world, will get lost in a black hole unless they change their mentalities," he said.

Turkey has long been frustrated by Western countries’ lack of cooperation in its fight against terrorists, including the YPG/PKK.