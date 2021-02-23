Thousands of Algerian protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital on Monday, marking two years since the Hiraak popular movement brought an end to President Abdulaziz Bouteflika’s 20 year rule.

As crowds converged on public squares in the capital, police and gendarmerie initially tried to prevent access, but stood aside after being outnumbered.

The protestors chanted rhythmic cries of “We come here not to celebrate, but to free ourselves”, “Independence”, and “The military state must fall”.

But why are protests resuming now, after nearly a year of hiatus?

Smoke and mirrors

Public sentiment was stirred after current President Abdelaziz Tebboune dissolved parliament and released a number of protestors, a number of whom served as prominent figures of the unorganised public movement.

The measures came ahead of the second anniversary of the Hiraak, in a visible attempt to appease protestors and prevent protests.

Among the freed prisoners was Rachid Nekkaz, who was arrested at the University hospital in Geneva on Friday March 8, where Bouteflika was being treated. Nekkaz trespassed in the process of trying to find out the medical condition of the ailing President.

"There are 40 million Algerians who want to know where the president is," Nekkaz told a crowd of a few dozen people outside the hospital, shortly before being arrested.

Nekkaz, a savvy social media user, quickly rose to prominence in the anti-Bouteflika protests before being barred from running in elections due to electoral laws on nationality, given that he once held French citizenship, which he gave up in 2014 when he attempted to run for office.

Shaky start

President Tebboune made sweeping promises of reform and change when he took office, which was widely viewed with cynicism after he forced an early election before protestors could organise an effective opposition.

Throughout the Hiraak movement, Algerians remained staunch on purging the government from any formerly serving members of Bouteflika’s ‘Old Guard’.