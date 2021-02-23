Since the start of peace talks in September between the Afghan government and the Taliban, civilian casualties have soared in Afghanistan despite an overall drop in civilians being killed and injured in 2020.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)’s report highlights that civilian casualties soared in the last quarter of the year despite an optimistic start.

Over the last year, UNAMA documented 8,820 casualties, 3,035 killed and 5,785 injured.

Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, described the continued loss of lives in the decades-long conflict as “devastating.”

“I am deeply concerned about the impact of women and children, who made up 43 percent of all civilian casualties,” Lyons added.

Last year, women and children made up 3,765 of the total casualties.

She urged parties on the negotiating table to end the conflict and told them “not to squander another day and not let more Afghan perish so senselessly.”

UNAMA also noted with concern that in 2020, “Pro-Government Forces were responsible for more child deaths than Anti-Government Elements.”

There was a near 15 percent reduction in the number of civilian casualties recorded in 2019, which marks “the lowest number” since 2013.