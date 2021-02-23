Turkey has said that four Greek jets harassed a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea but Athens denied the accusation, which comes as the two NATO members seek to resume talks over maritime disputes.

One of the Greek fighter jets approaching the TCG Cesme vessel in the west of Lemnos Island launched a chaff cartridge from two nautical miles (2.3 miles) away, according to security sources.

The TCG Cesme was engaged in hydrographic surveying activities during the incident and is slated to continue its scientific and technical research in the region until March 2 under its annual activity schedule.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey responded with the "necessary retaliation...in line with the rules".

"While we are carrying out scientific work, harassment is not appropriate, it is not befitting of good neighbourly ties," he told reporters in parliament.

Chaff prevention systems are found in most military aircraft and are used to trick heat and radar-guided missiles. The cartridges are launched either by the pilots or automatically by on-board systems.

Commenting on the incident, Akar said it was another case of "frequent harassment by our Greek neighbours."

"Our attitude, decision, and efforts we will make on this issue are clear. Nobody should doubt that," Akar added.

The Greek defence ministry said its air-force was conducting a military exercise some distance from the Turkish vessel and denied any harassment.

"No Greek fighter jets flew near the Turkish vessel," Greek defence ministry said.