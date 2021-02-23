TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey accuses Greek fighter jets of harassing research ship in Aegean Sea
The Turkish Defence Ministry says four Greek F-16 jets approached Cesme research vessel, with one dropping a chaff flare two nautical miles away from the vessel.
Turkey accuses Greek fighter jets of harassing research ship in Aegean Sea
Turkish Navy research vessel TCG Cesme sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2019. / Reuters
February 23, 2021

Turkey has said that four Greek jets harassed a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea but Athens denied the accusation, which comes as the two NATO members seek to resume talks over maritime disputes.

One of the Greek fighter jets approaching the TCG Cesme vessel in the west of Lemnos Island launched a chaff cartridge from two nautical miles (2.3 miles) away, according to security sources.

The TCG Cesme was engaged in hydrographic surveying activities during the incident and is slated to continue its scientific and technical research in the region until March 2 under its annual activity schedule.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey responded with the "necessary retaliation...in line with the rules".

"While we are carrying out scientific work, harassment is not appropriate, it is not befitting of good neighbourly ties," he told reporters in parliament.

Chaff prevention systems are found in most military aircraft and are used to trick heat and radar-guided missiles. The cartridges are launched either by the pilots or automatically by on-board systems.

Commenting on the incident, Akar said it was another case of "frequent harassment by our Greek neighbours."

"Our attitude, decision, and efforts we will make on this issue are clear. Nobody should doubt that," Akar added.

The Greek defence ministry said its air-force was conducting a military exercise some distance from the Turkish vessel and denied any harassment.

"No Greek fighter jets flew near the Turkish vessel," Greek defence ministry said.

Recommended

READ MORE: Turkey: 'Sovereign equality' can solve Cyprus issue

Consultative talks

After a five-year hiatus, Turkish and Greek officials met on January 25 to discuss a decades-old dispute over the delimitation of maritime zones and rights to energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The allies have agreed to meet again in Athens, but Greece has continued to escalate tensions.

Since the talks began, formerly known as 'exploratory talks', 20 Greek vessels and numerous air elements have carried out military exercises in the area, including in international waters northwest of Skyros island.

Greece also issued notices of submarine activities on February 10-17, announcing that the islands of Bozbaba (Agios Efstratios), Samothrace, Limnos, Thasos, Lesbos, Chios, Psara, Ahikeria, and Samos islands, which hold demilitarised status, as being within its territorial waters.

It further issued a notice that its submarines would hold a practice-fire exercise in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean between March 17 and April 27, again declaring Bozbaba, Samothrace, Limnos, Lesbos, Chios, Psara, as well as the also demilitarised-status Meis, as being within its territorial waters.

Security experts have described Greece's activities as a clear indication of stoking tensions and aversion to compromise, negotiations, and dialogue.

Athens said it has sent an invitation to Ankara suggesting the talks resume in early March, ahead of an EU summit. Ankara has said it wants to continue talks and improve ties with the EU, which backs Greece in the dispute. 

READ MORE:Will the international community find a fair solution in the east Med?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters