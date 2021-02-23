The value of Bitcoin has dropped below $50,000, as investors began to get a little nervous about the digital currency's lofty valuation and some leveraged players took profit.

The cryptocurrency dropped more than 10 percent on Tuesday, its largest daily drop in a month, to hit $48,575.

That extends a sharp withdrawal of more than 16 percent from a record high hit on Sunday, although bitcoin remains up around 75% for the year.

The drop came despite broad U.S. dollar weakness.

"The market's rallied almost unimpeded since the beginning of the month and to some degree since the beginning of the year," said James Quinn, managing director at digital asset platform Q9 Capital in Hong Kong.

"Seeing some selling at all is perfectly healthy and normal," he said, though adding that some $1.5 billion in liquidation of leveraged positions on crypto exchange Binance was large and suggested retail investors might be selling.

The cryptocurrency market has been running hot this year as big money managers begin to take the asset class seriously and have made large purchases that have driven even more confidence among small-time speculators.