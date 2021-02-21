TÜRKİYE
Erdogan sees window of opportunity for Iran, US on sanctions
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the phone that he wished the new US administration would abandon unilateral sanctions on Iran.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said statements over the issue of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal in recent days had led to a new window of opportunity. (FILE PHOTO) / AA Archive
February 21, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that he sees a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States after recent statements on sanctions, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said.

Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers. 

Washington has said it is ready to talk to Iran about returning to the accord.

"President Erdogan, who stated that he wished the new US administration would abandon unilateral sanctions on Iran and lift restrictions on the prosperity of Iranian people, said the statements on the issue in recent days had led to a new window of opportunity," the presidency said in a statement. 

Erdogan said it was the most reasonable course of action for all parties to find a common ground and work toward restructuring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA).

He said it was essential to keep the door open for dialogue despite all the difficulties.

Erdogan also discussed with Rouhani regional developments and the steps to improve cooperation between Turkey and Iran in the economy, transport, security and other areas.

He said that Ankara maintains the will to strengthen Turkey-Iran relations.

