Sudan has taken the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency, meeting a major demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy.

Sunday's move came after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economist, announced a Cabinet reshuffle to add rebel ministers. The reshuffle was part of a deal the transitional government struck last year with a rebel alliance.

The flotation is the boldest economic measure taken by the joint military-civilian government that has ruled the African country after a popular uprising.

The revolt led to the military’s overthrow of Omar al Bashir in April 2019. The country has since been on a fragile path to democracy with daunting economic challenges representing a major threat to that transition.

Backlash feared

The flotation move could provoke a popular backlash as the price of goods and services rise in response to the fall of the pound’s value and possible hike in the price of fuel and other essential goods.

There were already sporadic protests over dire living conditions in the past couple of weeks in the capital, Khartoum and other parts of the country.

The US dollar had been trading at over 350 pounds to the dollar on the black market, while its official rate was at 55 pounds to the dollar.

Following the flotation, local media reported banks were selling the dollar at an average of 375 pounds, and buying the US currency for an average of 390, in an attempt to attract those trading in the unofficial currency market.

Sudan’s currency will now fluctuate according to supply and demand, according to a statement by the Central Bank of Sudan. It said the flotation is part of measures the transitional government has embarked on to help stabilise the country’s economy.