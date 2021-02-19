Lebanon has named a new judge to lead a probe into Beirut's devastating port blast last August, according to a judicial source, a day after his predecessor was removed from the case.

"The high judicial council... agreed to caretaker justice minister Mary-Claude Najm's suggestion of appointing Judge Tareq Bitar as lead investigator in the Beirut port blast case," the source said.

"The council summoned Judge Bitar and informed him of the decision to appoint him, and he accepted."

Bitar will become the second judge to look into the explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser on August 4 that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and ravaged swathes of the capital.

Bitar steps into the position after a court on Thursday removed Judge Fadi Sawan from the case, following a complaint from two former ministers charged with negligence over the explosion.

Rights activists condemned the move as the latest example of an entrenched political class placing itself above the law.

Charges against Diab, former ministers

Sawan in December issued charges against caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers for "negligence and causing death to hundreds," sparking two of the latter to file the complaint.

The court on Thursday found in favour of the plaintiffs who had questioned the judge's impartiality in view of his home having been damaged in the explosion.