Algeria has released a dozen pro-democracy activists from jail, the first batch freed under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a long-awaited speech to the nation late Thursday, declared dozens of pardons in a gesture of appeasement as the Hirak protest movement gathers momentum once again.

The Hirak mass protests, meaning "movement" in Arabic, swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, but continued after his fall.

Tebboune's initiative comes on the eve of the Hirak's second anniversary on February 22, with calls on social media for demonstrations on Monday to mark the day.

The National Committee for the Liberation of Prisoners (CNLD), a rights group, announced the release on Friday, with more detainees expected to be released soon.

Relatives of prisoners and journalists gathered on Friday outside the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers.

Among the prisoners in Kolea is journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced to two years in prison in September, and who has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in Algeria.

"Behind the fence, we are waiting for Khaled," said fellow journalist Mohamed Sidoummou. "We are all optimistic."

It is not confirmed if Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde and press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, will be included in the pardon.

'Change of the system'

Around 70 people are currently in prison over their links with the Hirak movement or other peaceful opposition political activity, according to the CNLD.

Tebboune said that around 55 to 60 Hirak members would benefit from the amnesty, with their release to start immediately.