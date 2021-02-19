WORLD
4 MIN READ
Algeria frees pro-democracy activists ahead of Hirak anniversary
Algeria is facing political and economic crises, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to the woes of an oil-dependent economy.
Algeria frees pro-democracy activists ahead of Hirak anniversary
Algerians carrying a national flag gather outside the Kolea prison near the city of Tipasa, some 70 km west of the capital Algiers on February 19, 2021. / AFP
February 19, 2021

Algeria has released a dozen pro-democracy activists from jail, the first batch freed under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a long-awaited speech to the nation late Thursday, declared dozens of pardons in a gesture of appeasement as the Hirak protest movement gathers momentum once again.

The Hirak mass protests, meaning "movement" in Arabic, swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, but continued after his fall.

Tebboune's initiative comes on the eve of the Hirak's second anniversary on February 22, with calls on social media for demonstrations on Monday to mark the day.

The National Committee for the Liberation of Prisoners (CNLD), a rights group, announced the release on Friday, with more detainees expected to be released soon.

Relatives of prisoners and journalists gathered on Friday outside the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers.

Among the prisoners in Kolea is journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced to two years in prison in September, and who has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in Algeria.

"Behind the fence, we are waiting for Khaled," said fellow journalist Mohamed Sidoummou. "We are all optimistic."

It is not confirmed if Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde and press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, will be included in the pardon.

READ MORE:Q&A: Arab Spring is an ‘initial phase’ in a long-term revolutionary process

'Change of the system'

Around 70 people are currently in prison over their links with the Hirak movement or other peaceful opposition political activity, according to the CNLD.

Tebboune said that around 55 to 60 Hirak members would benefit from the amnesty, with their release to start immediately.

Recommended

However, Drareni is waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on his appeal on February 25, and the pardon applies only to those whose cases are settled entirely, lawyer and rights activist Mostefa Bouchachi said.

Releasing activists whose cases are ongoing "poses a legal problem for the government, unless it is recognised that justice has worked badly," wrote Abed Charef, on the Middle East Eye website.

Unprecedented movement

The unprecedented protest movement, demanding a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria's independence from France in 1962, only suspended its rallies in March last year amid coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday, thousands of Algerians rallied in the northern town of Kherrata, where the first major protest erupted in 2019 against Bouteflika's bid for a fifth presidential term.

Protesters demanded "the fall of the regime" and "the release of prisoners of conscience."

On Friday, usually the day of Hirak marches, police deployed in large numbers in central Algiers.

"Algerians will continue to demonstrate peacefully to put pressure on the system so that it really changes," Bouchachi said.

Tebboune on Thursday also announced early elections, calling for the dissolution of parliament and declaring a government reshuffle within 48 hours.

Legislative elections had been scheduled to be held in 2022, but Tebboune wants early polls to take place before year's end.

But activists said Algeria needed bigger change than an election alone.

"Democracy is not limited to elections but to the exercise of democratic freedoms," said Said Salhi, from the Algerian League for Human Rights.

"The Hirak calls for a change of the system through an authentic and open democratic process."

READ MORE:France justifies non-apology for colonial crimes: 'Repentance is vanity’

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza