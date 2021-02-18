Twenty people were killed in the notorious Al Hol camp in January, where Daesh members' families are captured and interned in northeastern Syria.

The victims were all reportedly Syrian or Iraqi citizens, and most were killed in their tents or shelters at night.

The refugee camp is controlled by the US-backed YPG dominated SDF. Tens of thousands of women and children have been captured in recent years by the YPG terror group, the Syrian branch of the PKK, and are subjected to harsh treatment in squalid camps meant for the families of suspected Daesh terrorists.

Despite several reports of human rights groups showing torture and killings by YPG terrorists in the camp, the US maintains its support for the group in the region.

European states have long been criticised for leaving their citizens in the prisoners’ camp that has now been dubbed “Europe’s Guantanamo.”

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, European countries have dramatically slowed repatriation of their citizens languishing in Al Hol.

“Al-Hol will be the womb that will give birth to new generations of extremists,” Abdullah Suleiman Ali, a Syrian researcher focusing on Daesh, said.

Al Hol houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of suspected Daesh militants — more than 80 percent of its 62,000 residents are women and children.