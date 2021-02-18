Human Rights Watch has called for proof of life of the daughter of Dubai's ruler and international pressure to free her after footage emerged that appeared to show the royal in distress.

Sheikha Latifa, 35, has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape the emirate by sea in 2018, and said in a video aired by the BBC on Tuesday that she fears for her life.

Friends say they are concerned for Sheikha Latifa's safety because she hasn’t been heard from since she stopped responding to text messages six months ago.

The 35-year-old princess is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of Dubai who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later told British media he was "concerned" by the videos, while rights group Amnesty International called the footage "chilling".

"We are hopeful to see that there is movement and that there are comments being made," HRW Gulf researcher Hiba Zayadin said late on Wednesday.

"We just hope that they are followed by actions, that the UN fully and clearly calls for her release, not just proof of life.

"(Also) that she is allowed to travel abroad where she can speak freely and where she can say and speak of what she has been going through."

Sheikh Mohammed and the Dubai royal court have said Latifa is safe in the loving care of her family.

The UAE foreign ministry and Dubai Media Office have yet to comment on the case.

Calls for international action

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the videos “very distressing” and said he supported a UN investigation.

Raab said Britain was “concerned,” but he suggested there was little the government could do because Latifa is not a UK national.

The case is also particularly sensitive in Britain because of economic and historic links to Dubai and the UAE, which has built hotels and resorts to diversify an economy once based on exploiting the Emirates' energy reserves.

Sheikh Mohammed is the founder of the successful Godolphin horse-racing stable and is on friendly terms with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Supporters of an Emirati princess also urged Joe Biden to put pressure on her father to release the woman, saying the US president is one of the few world leaders with the stature to win her freedom.