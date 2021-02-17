Europe's top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlin's determination to isolate its most prominent foe.

The ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that was posted on Navalny's website on Wednesday demands that Russia set him free immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European court has ruled to be unlawful.

In its Tuesday's ruling, the ECHR pointed to Rule 39 of its regulations and obliged the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life.”

“This measure shall apply with immediate effect,” the Strasbourg-based court said in a statement.

The court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities' argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.

'Act of meddling'

Russia's Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko described the decision by the European Court of Human Rights, as unprecedented interference in the work of Russia's courts.

Chuychenko also said the ECHR order was impossible to fulfill as it had no basis in Russian law, Russian news agencies cited the minister as saying.